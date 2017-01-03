KAMALIA-The Minorities and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan arranged a condolence reference for victims of Toba toxic liquor incident here.

Addressing the participants, MHRC district coordinator Ashraf John Sindhu said that death incidents due to toxic liquor have been on the rise. He said besides Islam, all other religions condemn and abhor liquor consumption. He said that the government should impose a ban on liquor sale in the country and ensure strict implementations of the law. Over 1,400 deaths of Christians have been recorded in the country due to toxic liquor consumption so far, he said. He said that the Christian community leaders repeatedly demanded the government to ban the liquor sale but the overt sale of this commodity depicts the government apathy to deal with the grave situation.

He urged the Law enforcement agencies to take stern action against those involved in the illegal business. He also urged them to launch a thorough investigation into the incident. He demanded a special package for the bereaved families.

Lt Adnan Gill of Salvation Army Church, Babu Rizwan Chris Gill of Catholic Church, Pastor Shehzad Khadim of Peace International Church, Ch Liaquat Raza, Shafaq Raza, Eini Ashraf, Alishba Shafqat and Kiran Arshad were also present on the occasion.

Later, the participants prayed for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.