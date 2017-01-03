MULTAN-In his maiden speech delivered to the members of house, District Council chairman Dewan Muhammad Abbas Bokhari declared on Monday he would make no compromise on the development of the town, saying Multan would be turned into a model district.

“I need guidance from the senior members of the house on issues being faced by the district. I’ll leave no stone unturned to get Multan rid of these problems,” he added.

Earlier, the members of the District Council from all parties including the ruling PML-N, PPP and PTI exhibited political harmony on the first meeting of the house and assured the Chairman of full cooperation for the development of Multan. Some members of the house coined the idea of nominating opposition leader Ghulam Dastgir Athangal of PPP as chairman of District Accountability Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, former chairman district council Mujahid Ali Shah declared that a comprehensive strategy would be evolved to increase revenue of the house and for the judicious as well as transparent utilisation of funds.

Addressing the house, the opposition leader Ghulam Dastgir Athangal said that with the restoration of local government system, the problems being faced by the public would be resolved at their threshold. He declared that the opposition members would fully cooperate with the Chairman for running the house in a good manner.

Dr Hameeda Khanum pointed out that Multan was littered with trash and small as well as big mounds of garbage could be seen in all areas. She maintained that the sewerage system was in a very poor condition while the citizens did not have clean drinking water. She demanded a separate office for female members in district council secretariat.

Minority member James Noon pointed out that out of total 42 residential colonies of Christians, as many as 30 were without sewerage, water supply and sanitation facilities. He said that the bureaucracy misappropriated funds given by the government for Christmas.

Vice Chairman Wajid Ali Shah warned the bureaucracy that inappropriate behaviour with any member of the house would not be tolerated. Vice Chairman Zulfiqar Dogar asked the members of the house of pinpoint the problems and issues faced by their areas.

Other members of the house demanded more mega projects for Multan, pointed out the alleged corruption of irrigation officials and demanded representation of women in committees.