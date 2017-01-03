SIALKOT-The district government has converted a building officially declared as dangerous into the District Council (DC) Secretariat.

The officials concerned said that the district government had no other option except converting the dangerous building into the District Council Secretariat to run the affairs under the new LB system promulgated from 1st of January 2017.

The officials added that the crumbling building has not even been repaired. The Sialkot government just got vacated all the offices of the other departments from the building and converted it into its office. It was declared dangerous by the Sialkot Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Buildings Department.

The building had been established at historical Sialkot Fort in 1967 and the offices remained functional in the building till October 12, 1999. Later, all the offices of the District Nazim Secretariat were shifted to the DCO Office in 2001 due to which the offices of Advisor to Punjab Ombudsman, Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) and TMA were established in the building.

Now, the offices of the District Council Secretariat have been set up in the ancient and crumbling building. There is no hall /auditorium for the District Council since long.

The ancient building had never been repaired. The officials added that the ancient TMA building, Forest Department offices, Zila Council offices are in a shambles. According to the officials, there are big cracks in the walls and roofs of all the offices in TMA building. The cracked roofs and walls present a look of water shower during rains raising the fears of collapse of the building.

The Buildings Department had already declared TMA’s building as dangerous, advising the officials of the TMA to ensure early evacuation to avert any untoward incident.

Most of the employees and officials were preferably sit in the ground to perform their duties there instead of sitting in their crumbling offices. Now, the officials and employees of District Council Sialkot have to repeat the practice.

When contacted, the district government said that it had already sent a report about the miserable condition of the building to the Punjab government, seeking the early allocation of the needed funds for the repairing or reconstruction of the building.

Meanwhile, the District Council held its first general meeting at the Anwar Club Auditorium Sialkot with Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich in the chair.

Vice chairmen of District Council Ch Raza Subhani Advocate, Malik Ziayafat Ali Awan and Ch Jamil Ashraf were also present. Hina urged the LB representatives to perform their duties with full dedication for serving the people.

During the meeting, the members pledged to make efforts for ensuring the women empowerment and social welfare and development on equality basis in Sialkot district.

Later, talking to the newsmen, Hina added that the new era of serving the people has begun. She also pledged to leave no stone unturned in serving the people.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Cantonment Board Vice President Haji Mushtaq Ahmed Qadari called on Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Ch Tauheed Akhtar at his office.

They discussed the matters of mutual interest and stressed the need to evolve effective strategies for the uplift of Sialkot city and Sialkot cantonment areas.

DBA MEETING TODAY: Former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (r) Iftikhar Chaudhry will address a lawyers’ meeting at Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) today. According to the DBA, the former CJP will be accorded a warm rosy welcome upon his arrival at Sialkot DBA.