/Agencies-SHEIKHUPURA/GUJRAT/MINCHINABAD-Eight persons including two women and a minor girl were killed in three road accidents occurred in different areas here on Monday.

In Sheikhupura, five persons were killed and more than 20 sustained multiple injuries in a fire erupted after collision between a van and car.

The rescue and police said that the van was on the way to Sheikhupura from Khanqah Dogran when it collided with a car, coming from opposite direction.

The rescuers said that the casualties occurred due to a fire engulfed both the vehicles after a cylinder in the van exploded following the collision. The fire was extinguished after hectic efforts for half an hour.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to Khanqah Dogran hospital and DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura.

In Gujarat, three persons - two women and a six-year-old girl - were killed and eight others got injured in a collision between van and truck on Jalalpur Jattan Road.

Police and rescue sources informed that 11 persons including two women and a minor girl were on the way from Sialkot to Gujarat to attend a wedding on a van. On Jalalpur Jattan Road, a truck collided with the van.

Resultantly, two women identified as Shamim and Sumera along with a minor girl Noor Fatima died on the spot while the eight others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to Aziz Bhatti hospital.

In Minchinabad, one person died and two others including a woman and a child sustained injuries when a speeding bus crushed a motorcycle on Mandi Sadiq Ganj Road near Sardar Garh area.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Akhtar, resident of Basti Rohana.

According to police, Muhammad Akhtar was on the way back home on a motorcycle with his son and wife when speeding bus, coming from the opposition direction, hit it. Akhtar, 40, died on the spot while his son Abdullah, 12 and wife, 30, critically injured. The injured were rushed to THQ Hospital Minchinabad.