MANDI BAHAUDDIN- Rukhsana Advocate, 26, on Monday committed suicide in village Jokalian, Phalia Tehsil on a family dispute.

She had been married with Mukhtar Tarar Advocate and had a one and half year old daughter from the wedlock. Sometime back, Mukhtar married another woman and snatched the daughter from Rukhsana. This episode badly affected the lady advocate and she went in depression. On Monday, she swallowed poisonous pills and committed suicide.

Bhagat police reached the village and moved the body to THQ Hospital Phalia. After autopsy, the body was handed over to her parents. On the complaint of her brother Razwan Haider, police registered First Information Report against Mukhtar Advocate and his father Muhammad Bota Tarar.