LAHORE: A fight broke out between a passenger and custom officials on Allama Iqbal International Airport today.

According to sources, the customs officials asked the passenger, Zubair Hussain, to pay duty on electronic items that he was carrying in his luggage. But the exchange of words turned into a brawl between the passengers and custom officials. Zubair Hussain had arrived from Muscat.

According to the customs officials, the passenger had misbehaved with the authority representatives. While, Zubair Hussain said, the officials had hit him when he refused to pay the amount for bribe.