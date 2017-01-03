LAYYAH-Due to unavailability of office, the chairman of Union Council Kot Sultan City held its first meeting at roadside on Monday.

Chairman SardarJani Khan Tangwani was elected independently against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate in local bodies’ election held in December 2015.

Two new union counsels were formed but building was not arranged for that the UCs. In the meeting, members of Union Council, citizens, and political workers participated and joined hands with the chairman for their right.

Talking to The Nation, the chairman said that two other union councils which are not part of Kot Sultan city have been allocated offices in TMA CO Unit Kot Sultan while district government does not hand over any office to Kot Sultan City Union Council.

Kot Sultan Citizens Muhammad Kashif, Imran Ali, Touqeer Ahmad, Umar Ali and others said that district government was doing unfair treatment with independent chairman.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wajid Ali Shah said that it handed over the old office to the chairman but he refused to accept it.