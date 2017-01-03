SADIQABAD -: PML-N minority leader condoled the tragic death of a minority boy with his parents on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

Lal Ram, 17, had died at THQ Hospital due to lack of medical facilities.

On the occasion, PML-N MPA Kanji Ram said that the Punjab chief minister took notice of the lack of medical facilities and absence of ambulance in the hospital. The CM also ordered the officials concerned to take stern action against the negligent staff whose indifference led to Lal Ram’s death.

He said that the government has ensured every kind of medical facility at the hospital’s emergency but the youth’s death due to absence of ambulance is deeply regrettable. He also assured the bereaved family of financial assistance by the government.

District Council member Ram Lal Ji, Councillor Thakur Das and PML-N minority wing president Gordhan Ram Goyel were also present on the occasion.