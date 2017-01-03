GUJRANWALA-A patient died alleged due to the negligence of the staff of Civil Hospital Gujranwala, reported a private TV channel on Monday.

According to the TV channel, 60-year-old Haji Mushaq was brought to the Civil Hospital where doctors suggested dialysis to him all of a sudden.

However, staff of the dialysis centre first asked the patient to wait for one hour and later on let the patient wait for two hours, citing unavailability.

While waiting for his turn, the patient’s situation turned critical and he died owing to unavailability of proper treatment.

Following the death, family members of the deceased protested against the negligence of the hospital administration.

It is to be noted that 20 to 25 patients come on daily basis for dialysis to the hospital’s unit which houses ten machines for dialysis.