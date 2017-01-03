MINCHINABAD-The illegal logging of trees on the premises of THQ Hospital Minchinabad has been carried out for the last few months during which dozens of trees have been logged off and sold out.

According to a survey conducted by this correspondent, it has been learnt that two Sheesham and a babul tree were cut the other night and sold out allegedly after approval by the hospital medical superintendent. Some employees of the hospital, who wished not to be named, provided footage of the illegal trees logging to The Nation, informing that the MS ordered the peons to cut the trees and sell them without bringing the activity into the notice of the high-ups.

They said that around 12 Sheesham trees, kept on the ground of land of THQ Hospital for auction, have been removed. They alleged that the hospital administration wants to sell out maximum number of trees before auction which is expected to held in the mid of January.

They further revealed that corruption has been on the rise in the hospital but the MS has allegedly turned a blind eye to the situation.

When contacted, MS Dr Riaz Shah insisted that there has been no illegality in logging trees on the hospital premises. He informed that a walking track is being built in the hospital for which the trees had to be removed. He, however, did not answer about the trees cutting and its sale a couple days ago. He also avoided answer to questions about alleged corruption in development projects.

When the situation was brought into the notice of Assistant Commissioner Shahid Nadeem Rana assured to look into the matter, saying any illegal activity in the state-run institution will be dealt with sternly.