ISLAMABAD - Justice Amir Hani Muslim on Monday recused himself from a five-judge larger bench, which is hearing the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project case.

Justice Hani was heading the bench and other members comprised Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

At the start of the hearing, Justice Hani said he was recusing himself from the bench due to personal reasons.

The counsel for Punjab Mass Transit Authority requested the bench to fix the next date in order to resume the hearing at the earliest.

Justice Hani replied that when he was not hearing the case, then how could he give a new date.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will reconstitute the bench, he added.

The top court had been hearing the OLMT project case filed by Punjab government against the LHC verdict, wherein the high court had set aside the no objection certificates (NOCs) for the project in order to stop the provincial government for carrying out construction within the 200-foot radius of 11 heritage sites.

The heritage sites include Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church and Baba Mauj Darya Bukhari’s shrine, Shalimar Garden, Gulabi Bagh Gateway, Buddhu ka Awa, Chauburji, Zebunnisa’s Tomb, Lakshmi Building, General Post Office, and Aiwan-i-Auqaf.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali on October 14, 2016 constituted a two-member commission of technical experts comprising TYPSA-Asian Consulting Engineers (Private) Ltd and Professor Robin Cunningham, Professor in the Department of Archaeology, UNESCO.

However, the commission gave conflicting reports, therefore on 26th December it directed all the parties to examine the report, and if they had any objections then submit it at the next hearing.