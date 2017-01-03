Punjab Health Authorities have failed to provide even the most basic health facilities to people as a man waiting for dialysis died in hospital today.

According to family sources, an emergency patient of kidney failure was brought to the intense care unit (ICU) of the hospital in Gujranwala for kidney dialysis. The doctors told the relatives to wait in queue because dialysis machines are not still available.

After waiting an hour in the hospital the patient died. Another patient, a woman named Zohra died while waiting for treatment on the cold floor at Jinnah Hospital Lahore.