MULTAN-The very first meeting of Municipal Corporation Multan begun with a boycott on Monday as the PTI members left the house in protest as they claimed they were not informed about the inaugural session by the concerned officials. However, the PML-N members intervened and brought them back to the house.

Earlier, the members of Municipal Corporation Multan burst out against poor performance of Solid Waste Management Company, bad condition of sanitation and sewerage issues in the town in very first meeting of the house, demanding strict action against the officers responsible for negligence. They also demanded immediate withdrawal of sanitation staff from the residences of officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Ch Naveed Arrain said that elimination of encroachments and removal of sewerage as well as sanitation problems stand at the top of his priority. He added that a separate new complex for Municipal Corporation would be built.

Deputy mayors - Munawar Ehsan Qureshi and Saeed Ahmad Ansari said that they would keep all members of the house along with them for the development of Multan.

Opposition member Saleem Ullah Khan said that the opposition would cooperate with the government for the sake of the progress of Multan. Other members including Rao Mazharul Islam, Rana Afzal and Latif Maitla pointed out that work orders of development schemes worth millions had been released in old dates by the towns, which should be stopped forthwith.