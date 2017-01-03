SIALKOT-A Baitul Maal officer has said that the minorities have been enjoying complete religious freedom in the country.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR) at his office, District Chairman Nabeel Khalid Lone added that the govt was making all out sincere efforts for protecting the rights of the minorities.

Earlier, he gave away cheques and X-mass gifts to the deserving Christians. PCSWHR Chairman Ejaz Ahmed Noori and Bishop of Sialkot Elwin Samuel jointly led the delegation. They discussed the matters of mutual interest.

LB SYSTEM LAUDED: MNA Armughan Subhani said that the local bodies always played a key role in the national development and prosperity as it resolves the problems of people at local level.

The LB institutions have also been the nursery of democracy as well, he said while addressing a meeting of the party workers in Sialkot. He added sincere and loyal workers were the precious assets of the PML-N and it was ensuring the dignity and integrity of the party workers enabling them to serve the people in a better way.