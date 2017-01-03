QUETTA - The Balochistan National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has unearthed a mega scam in Balochistan Food Department and filed a reference against ex-incharge PRC Sariab over 72,425 missing wheat sacks.

The NAB filed reference in Accountability Court-1 on Monday against former provincial Reserve Center (PRC) in-charge Inayatullah Kakar which was accepted by the court. The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the accused and instructed the NAB to present him on next hearing date after arrest.

The reference filed by the NAB in Accountability Court contained that thousands of wheat bags were missing from the center during tenure of the former in-charge PRC Sariab Inayatullah Kakar which was investigated and it was found that 72,425 wheat sacks were missing. The wheat bags worth is Rs271 million. The proceedings were adjourned till Jan 9.