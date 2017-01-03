KASUR-Nawa-i-waqt correspondent Haji Muhammad Sharif was elected as Kasur Press Club president for 2017 in annual election held here on Monday.

According to Election Committee chairman Muhammad Ashraf Wahla, the other candidates elected are: Saleem Anjum Baloch was elected as senior vice president, Tausaf Shad as vice president, Tariq Mehmood as general secretary, Ch Ahmed as joint secretary, Mehr Muhammad Ashiq as finance secretary, Imran Shehzad Ansari as secretary information and Ghulam Mustafa Ahmed was elected as office secretary.

On the other hand, Atta Muhammad Kasuri was elected as Union of Journalists District president. The other candidates elected are: Khalid Nawaz Khan was elected as senior vice president, Mehr Mushtaq as vice president, Ch Imran Zaib as general secretary, Shafique Salik as joint secretary, Mehr Ashraf as finance secretary, Bilalul Hassan as secretary information, Noor Ahmed Khan as office secretary and Ajmal Shad as chairman.

In the same way, Muhammad Aslam was elected as president and Malik Abu Bakr as general secretary of the Electronics Media.

The elected office bearers are: Imran Faizi elected as senior vice president, Nawaz Kareemi as vice president, Zakir Hussain as joint secretary, Hafiz Abdul Waris as secretary information, Tanveer Shahid as secretary finance, Malik Iftikhar as office secretary and Mehr Abdul Rehman as chairman.