LAHORE - One-third of the Charter of Democracy (CoD) signed between the PPP and the PML-N way back in 2006 is yet to be implemented despite the fact that the two parties have been in power since 2008.

A couple of days back, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed his party’s resolve to stick to the CoD casting aspersions on PPP’s intentions to abide by the commitments made in the charter. The prime minister also accused the PPP of reverting to the politics of the 1990s following some hard-hitting statements from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the recent past.

But the PPP, on the other hand, thinks that the ruling party was not adhering to already agreed provisions in the CoD. It also believes that the PML-N is not supporting the Sindh government the way PPP had been supporting the federal government on important occasions especially at the time of PTI-led sit-ins in the capital.

The two major parties who were kept out of power from October 1999 to 2008 as a result of military coup signed this document in London on May 15, 2006 with the underlying objective of keeping the army away from power and to make it subservient to the political leadership. It also included provisions to reform state institutions especially the army and the judiciary.

The two parties have missed a number of pivotal targets set in CoD particularly those pertaining to the accountability, streamlining of the judicial system, Kargil inquiry, formation of the truth and reconciliation commission and timely installation of the local government system.

While the PPP is more than willing to make legislation on the remaining clauses of the CoD, the ruling PML-N wants to review some of them according to the present day requirements.

PPP spokesperson Farhatullah Babar said that his party was ready to sit with the PML-N to evolve consensus on rest of the CoD clauses which required legislation. He complained that even those points which had become part of the Constitution were not being implemented in their true spirit. In this regard, he cited the example of National Command Authority which was supposed to be under the control of the civilian government but in actual practice this subject had gone into the hands of the security establishment.

He said PPP, during its stint in power, did not have majority to make all the required changes in the Constitution in the light of the CoD. Besides, other parties including the PML-N had reservations on some of the clauses and the PPP could not implement them single-handedly, he said, adding that Mian Nawaz Sharif had opposed the setting up of federal constitutional court when the PPP wanted to make it part of the Constitution.

He also said that the PML-N was in fact not adhering to the CoD and reverting to the politics of 1990s. He added that victimisation of Dr Asim was a case in point. “Either the PM should take ownership of this case or make it clear that federal security agencies were not under his control,” he said.

Babar proposed that the two parties should sit together to implement the CoD clauses dealing with the civil-military disconnect.

PML-N senior leader MNA Rana Muhammad Azfal Khan, terming the CoD still a valid political indenture, said that most of its provisions should be revisited for the sake of reconciling the Charter with the present day demands. Rana Afzal was quite frank in admitting that most of the CoD clauses were envisaged keeping in view the military dictator General Musharraf. But in the new situation, he added, it was time to hold a round table conference of all political parties to revise the Charter with consensus. Without particularly naming the sections of the CoD, he said that some of its points were of sensitive nature and could not be executed without broader national consensus.

It merits mentioning here that 12 out of 36 provisions have not been touched so far either due to political expediencies or lack of consensus between the two parties. Some provisions involve changes in the constitution while some are to be implemented through administrative decisions.

One of the pivotal provisions the two parties are religiously adhering to since 2008 pertains to the army intervention. Clause 22 of CoD reads: “We shall not join a military regime or any military-sponsored government. No party shall solicit the support of military to come into power or to dislodge a democratic government.

But still there are 12 such clauses in the CoD which remain to be implemented.

According to clause-13, Truth and Reconciliation Commission was to be established to “acknowledge victims of torture, imprisonment, state-sponsored persecution, targeted legislation, and politically-motivated accountability”. The proposed commission was also mandated to examine and report its findings on military coups and civil removals of governments from 1996.

This body was also required to examine and identify the causes and fix responsibility and make recommendations in the light thereof for incidents such as Kargil.

Under clause-34, defence budget was to be placed before the parliament for debate and approval. In clause-32, they had pledged that the ISI, MI and other security agencies shall be accountable to the elected government and their budgets will be approved by Defence Committee of the Cabinet.

According to clause-35, the two parties had agreed that military land allotment and cantonment jurisdictions will come under the purview of defence ministry. To implement this clause, a commission was proposed to be set up to examine the legitimacy of all land allotment rules, along with all cases of state land allotment including those of military urban and agricultural land allotments since October 12th, 1999 to hold “those accountable who have indulged in malpractices, profiteering and favouritism”.

The two parties had also agreed in the CoD to evolve mechanism for accountability of NAB and other Ehtesab operators to check abuse of office by them. Similarly, all military and judicial officers were required to file annual assets and income declarations like parliamentarians to make them accountable to the public.

The two parties had also agreed to end the arbitrary powers of the chief justices over the assignment of cases to various judges and the transfer of judges to various benches.

According to clause-4, a federal constitutional court was to be set up to resolve constitutional issues while the supreme and high courts were required to hear regular civil and criminal cases.

A national democracy commission was also proposed to be set up to promote and develop a democratic culture and provide assistance to political parties for capacity building on the basis of their seats in parliament in a transparent manner.