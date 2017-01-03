The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has announced schedule for much anticipated population census.

Chief Statistician of the Bureau Asif Bajwa informed that population census would begin on March 15 in all four provinces simultaneously and would be conducted in two phases.

He said in first phase in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, census will begin from Mardan and Peshawar, in Punjab from Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sargodha, in Balochistan from Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi and Makran and in Sindh from Karachi and Hyderabad.

The census in the federal capital Islamabad will also be conducted in the first phase.

Bajwa said concerns of provinces regarding form had been scrapped and form crafted in 2008 would be used for gathering information.

He said that details had been demanded from all provinces of sensitive areas to avoid any mishap.

He said that Rs7 billion would be required to deploy 45000 troops for completion of task.