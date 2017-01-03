PESHAWAR - Peshawar High Court on Monday restrained respondents from taking any kind of action against AM and Company, a construction company owned by wife and sons of Adviser to Prime Minister Ameer Muqam, till next order.

A single bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Syed Afsar Shah issued the order in a writ petition filed by AM and Company through its manager Ziauddin, claiming that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government was creating hurdles in payment of outstanding amount to the company. Moreover, the company is expecting action against it, the petition added.

Through the petition, the court was informed that the company was ready to complete construction and black topping of Manglawar-Malamjaba Road in Swat, but the provincial government should first release the company’s legitimate payable outstanding amount of Rs199,588,365, alleging that the government was using delaying tactics to pay the amount.

During hearing, the petitioner’s lawyers, Shaiber Khan and Tariq Afridi, submitted before the bench that the company had formally participated in the competitive bidding for the construction and black topping of the mentioned road and the contract was awarded to the petitioner after due process.

The stipulated period for completion of work was 24 months as the work started from August 18, 2015, ending period was August 18, 2017, the lawyers submitted. They told the court that the petitioner executed all the works as per the specifications of the drawings and design on January 7, 2016.

The lawyers informed the bench that the petitioner company approached time and again the respondents including the provincial government through secretary C&W, Chief Engineer (North), Superintending Engineer Swat Circle, Executive Engineer and Sub-divisional officer Highway Sub-Division Saidu Sharif, but the matter was delayed on one or other pretext.

It was claimed in the petition that as per interim payment certificates, the total amount of certified work was Rs229,756,740 out of which the respondents had released an amount of Rs30,168,365 and the legitimate outstanding amount was Rs199,588,376, which had not been released so far on the basis of political rivalry.

Through the petition, the court was requested to stop the respondents from taking any kind of action against the company. The court in its order restrained respondents from taking any kind of action against AM and Company till next order and asked them to submit a reply before next hearing.