LAHORE - The PIA management has suspended its airhostess allegedly involved in theft in Toronto and started an inquiry into the issue. Airhostess Maria Akhund is facing charges of theft at a busy shopping mall in Toronto when she reached there by PIA flight PK-797 few days back. However, she could not return to Karachi due to unknown reasons on her scheduled flight.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 03-Jan-2017 here.
PIA suspends airhostess over theft charges
