SIALKOT - Hundreds of the people including women and children belonging to Sambrial city staged a demonstration against the supply of unhygienic water to the residents.

The people were carrying the bottles of yellow coloured unhygienic water being supplied to them at their houses for the last one month. The people came on the city roads and also chanted slogans against the officials concerned.

They told the newsmen that several waterborne diseases were being spread in Darul Salam, New Darul Salam and Muhammadpura localities of the city. They said that they repeated brought the nasty situation into the notice of the officials to ensure the supply of the potable water to the inhabitants but to no avail.The protesting people alleged that the slackness of the officials concerned has forced them to come on the roads to lodge their strong protest.

The people urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Commissioner Gujranwala Division M Asif and Deputy Commissioner to note of the miserable situation in the larger public interest.