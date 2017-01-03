ISLAMABAD - The federal government has asked provinces to identify sensitive areas before conducting population census in the country from March this year.

"The government will hand over list of sensitive areas to army," said Chief Statistician of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Asif Bajwa. He further said that the PBS would conduct census in two phases as per decision of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Sharing details, he said, the government would conduct census in Islamabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Peshawar, Mardan and Quetta, Zhob, and Makran in the first phase.

Meanwhile, in the second phase, census would be conducted in other parts of the country, including FATA, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Bajwa informed that the government would take the services of Pak Army, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary and police for conducting the census. Services of 45,000 security personnel will be taken for the national exercise, he said and added: "We have estimated around seven billion rupees on security expenditures for conducting the census".

The chief statistician said that initial result of the census would be compiled after two months. "We are giving training to the teachers for conducting census, which will be completed by January 24 this year," he added.

The Council of Common Interests (CCI), in its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, agreed to start Pakistan's 6th Population and Housing Census on March 15, 2017.

Pakistan is going to conduct new census after 19 years as last time it was conducted in 1998. The first census in Pakistan was conducted in 1951, second in 1961, and third in 1972. Fourth census was held in March 1981 and fifth, which was due in 1991, was conducted in March 1998. However, no census was conducted in 19 years. The Council of Common Interests (CCI) in March last year decided to conduct fresh census in March 2016. However, it had not started the exercise due to the military engagement in operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Total cost of the census is estimated at Rs14.5 billion, of which Rs6.9 billion will be allocated for PBS and Rs7.5 billion for security and facilitation.