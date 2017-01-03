ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday voiced concerns over the arrests of some citizens by FIA on charges of running a smear campaign on social media against the judiciary.

Spokesman of PTI Fawad Chaudhry while showing his reservations on the arrests said that the government wanted to treat the freedom of expression on social media as crime. The government is making arrests while taking the shelter of judiciary, he added. He said those speaking against the Panama Leaks were being threatened and were being harassed through arrests. He said that the government wanted to throttle the independence of social media while taking the shelter of judiciary.

Fawad Chaudhry appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the matter.

The Ministry of Interior on a letter of Attorney General of Pakistan had taken notice of a picture of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while sitting with Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and President Mamnoon Hussain being circulated on media. The picture had a wrong caption showing Governor KP as the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. FIA, the other day, had made some arrests on charges of uploading this picture on social media like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Separately, an important meeting of PTI’s political committee presided over by Secretary General Jehangir Tareen was held here on Monday in Islamabad. PTI’s Additional Secretary General Atif Khan and deputy secretary generals Muraad Saeed and Aizaz Asif attended the meeting.

According to details provided by PTI’s Central Media Department, the meeting deliberated the arrangements of upcoming elections and the criteria of selecting candidates. Addressing the meeting, Jahangir Tareen said that PTI would resiliently challenge the ruling party in the upcoming elections across the country. He said that the parliamentary board led by Chairman PTI would soon start selecting candidates. He added that after Panama Leak, PML-N would find no hideouts in the country and people have cherished PTI as the best substitute. PTI will not let the coalition of PML-N and election commission to sack its mandate, he added. He said that PTI has been triumphant morally and with the God’s will, will also achieve ultimate success in the elections.