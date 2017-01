LAHORE: The Punjab government decided to repair an old helicopter of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, instead of buying a new one to save expenditures.

The government earlier had issued Rs 27.5 crore for the repair of a helicopter in Russia, but on its way it met an accident.

A four-member team stayed in Russia from December 13 to December 21 for the settlement of a new helicopter.

Later the authorities decided to fix the old one.