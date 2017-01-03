MULTAN-The town is likely to present the view of a rainbow as the district government has launched “Rung Do Multan” project under which 600 buildings will be painted in different colours in first phase.

The motive behind launching the project is to promote centuries old history and culture of Multan and the building painting has begun from Haram Gate. The district government sources said that the technical assistance from construction experts as well as paint companies had been sought for the project and it would give a new boost to the tourism in the town. Sources added that buildings located in walled city as well as other areas would be painted under the project and labour expenses would be paid by the district government while paints and technical assistance would be given by paint companies.

Earlier, the conservation of Haram Gate, Sarafa Bazaar and Musafir Khana is underway under Multan Walled City project. Similarly, the Italian government has agreed to pay Rs110 million for the up-gradation of Ghanta Ghar.

The agreement for the Walled City Project to conserve the centuries old history and heritage of Multan was signed between the District Government and Italian Government here over a year back. The Italian Government agreed to provide over Rs422 million on the revival of historic glory of Haram Gate, Sarafa Bazaar, Musafir Khana and other historic buildings of Multan. The agreement was signed by the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Stefano Pontecorvo on behalf of Italian government and former DCO Zahid Saleem Gondal for Multan.

WOMEN LEADERS OF TOMORROW

The Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) granted scholarships to 70 deserving girls, who are at risk of dropping out of schools, in Collaboration with OXFAM under the project of “Women Leaders of Tomorrow”. The very idea of this project aims to build a strong and diverse network of aspiring young students to become future leaders across a range of different schools and communities of district Multan previously targeted under project Girls Education Matter (GEM).

The winners of the scholarships had already completed their primary education under ITA’s project GEM and but unable to continue education beyond primary schooling. Similarly, some girls who have completed their secondary schooling (till 10th grade) and are looking for any external support to continue their education, have also been selected for the scholarship.

On behalf of Education department, Mrs. Rakhshanda Qamar Deputy District Officer, Education was the chief guest and she have appreciated this initiative of OXFAM and ITA. She also motivated the students and encouraged them as young leaders of tomorrow. At the end vote of thanks was given by Mr. Shuakat Hussain, District Manager-ITA to the government, selection committee, teachers, parents, students and team who made this initiative successful.