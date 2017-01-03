KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the seriousness of his government to implement National Action Plan in true letter and spirit is evident from the fact that he is chairing 19th meeting of the Apex Committee on the first day of the new year, whereas the federal government has failed to implement some important portions of the plan.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of the Apex Committee at the CM House yesterday. The meeting was attended by Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro, Karachi Corps Commander Lt-Gen Shahid Baig Mirza, CM advisers Maula Bux Chandio, Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Rangers DG Maj-Gen Muhammad Saeed, IGP AD Khawaja and others.

The CM, brushing aside the impression of slowing down the targeted operation, said he was expanding its scope to some other serious crimes such as street crime, drug mafia, land mafia and others. “We are holding 19th Apex Committee meeting which speaks louder of our commitment, but I am sorry to say the federal government has failed to implement some important clauses of National Action Plan. The NAP calls for banning glorification of terrorists; there should have been crackdown against banned outfits, but they are openly holding meetings and the policy is not clear. The NAP also calls for repatriation of illegal immigrants, but no tangible progress has been made so far. Nacta should have been made functional, but this has not been done so far,” he lamented.

Home Secretary Shakeel Mangnejo, briefing the meeting, said in 2014, an international organisation had placed Karachi in its `Crime and Safety Index’ at No six, but now it has come down to No 31. The CM said its credit went to this forum which planned, executed and supported targeted operation and crushed terrorists, target killers, extortionists and kidnappers. “Today is the first day of the new year and I have convened this meeting deliberately to give message to the people that the PPP government is starting the year with an attempt to maintain law and order and plan to make peace in the city sustainable.

The home secretary said the ATC courts had decided 149 cases in December 2016 and convicted 34 criminals. The Sindh government had requested the Ministry of Interior to include 94 madaris in 1st Schedule while seven more people were included in 4th Schedule in December alone. He added the NAP dealt with 20 points of them 11 pertained to the provincial government.

The home secretary said 16 condemned prisoners had been executed since the start of the NAP while 13 others had been awarded death by military courts, but no convict had been hanged so far. He added the appeals of seven convicts had been rejected and second appeals of six were pending in Sindh High Court and one in the Supreme Court. The appeals of the reaming six were pending with the GHQ, he added.

The Sindh government had forwarded 105 cases to Ministry of Interior of which only 29 were cleared and sent to military courts for trial. The government had taken serious measures to stop financing for terrorists and terrorist organisations. The collection of fitrana and hides by force were banned and audits initiated by the social welfare department while seven cases had been registered for financing.

The meeting was told that Counter-Terrorism Force had been established with 2,000 personnel of whom 700 had been recruited.

The meeting was also briefed on the progress of legislation which includes passage of certain bills such as Hindu Marriage Act, Forced Conversion Bill, adding draft of bill on forced marriages had been prepared and scheme to install surveillance cameras at religious places of minorities had been approved for Rs 400 million.

The meeting was told that there were 10,033 madaris of them 7,724 were functional with an enrolment of 547,695 students, including 818 foreigners.

Giving the progress of Rangers, the Apex Committee was told that from September 2013 to date Rangers conducted 8,849 combing operations and handed over 6,892 criminals to police. The Rangers arrested 1,493 terrorists, 975 target killers, 440 extortionists and 116 kidnappers while 151 hostages recovered and 10,560 weapons seized.

The meeting pointed out that there was a substantial increase in street crime. On this the CM directed the IGP to take necessary measures to stop it. He approved vigorous operations against street criminals, drug mafia and land mafia.

“This is my commitment to the people of Karachi to make this city free of street crime. I will hear no excuse. I want result,” he categorically declared.

The corps commander assured the committee of supporting the combing operation and providing necessary support to train the newly recruited police force.

He said he was working with DHA to get land for a forensic lab. “Pakistan Army is ready to extend every type of support the police, the government and the people of Karachi need,” he said.

The CM, concluding the meeting, thanked everyone for their valuable input and directed the police and Rangers to sit together to plan an operation against drug mafia and street criminals and present a report before the next meeting to be held after one month.