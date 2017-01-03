KARACHI - Sindh Police Inspector General Allah Dino Khawaja on Monday resumed his duties as the provincial police chief after remaining on (forced) leave for 10 days.

According to details, IG Khawaja was removed from his office and sent on forced leave a few days ago after a confrontation with the Sindh government. The Sindh High Court issued him a stay order against his removal as the provincial police chief.

The Sindh government sent the provincial top policeman on “forced leave” due to some unexplained reasons. A notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department simply stated that AD Khawaja “is granted 12-day casual leave with effect from Dec 19 to Dec 30 for private affairs and three-day ex-Pakistan leave for a visit to the UAE with effect from Dec 31”. It has been reported that the Sindh government had forced IG Khawaja to proceed on leave.

Khawaja was appointed the Sindh IG in place of Ghulam Hyder Jamali about eight months ago. However, during his tenure, a rift developed between Khawaja and the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over professional matters. In consequence, he was sent on forced leave. Later, Additional IG Mushtaq Maher was given additional charge of Sindh IG’s office.

After resuming the charge of his office after 10 days, the Sindh IG attended the apex committee meeting, spent time at his office at the Central Police Office (CPO) and performed his routine duties.

The spokesperson for the Sindh Police said the IG resumed the charge of his office and took notice of the ongoing incidents. He ordered an increase in security after the Quetta blast and an inquiry into the alleged suicide by a student of the Jamshoro University.

“Police have been instructed to beef up security at all important points, including sensitive installation, private and government departments, buildings, railway stations, airports, bus terminals, parks, hotels, industrial areas, shopping centres and highways,” the spokesperson said.

Police were also directed to make the intelligence gathering system more effective at all levels, ensure strict surveillance of suspicious elements and improve communication with other law enforcement agencies.

He said the IG stated that mosques, imambargahs, shrines and minority worship places at police station level should be provided foolproof security. Police should enhance patrol, he added.

The spokesperson said that SSPs in all districts had been directed to supervise the movement and presence of SHOs in their areas and bind them to ensure spot checking.

Sources said the IG assumed the charge of his office after reconciliation with the Sindh government and he was likely to be replaced soon. The federal and the provincial government were now developing consensus on the new candidate for IG’s office.