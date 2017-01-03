Quetta - At least six security men were injured when their mobile hit an improvised explosive device (IED) at Western Bypass on Monday.

According to Frontier Corps Balochistan spokesman, FC vehicle was targeted by a roadside planted explosive device when it was on routine patrolling at Western Bypass wounding six security men. The blast was heard at far off places.

The injured personnel were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex and later shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for treatment. The condition of two cops was critical.

Police, Frontier Corps and Bomb Disposal Squad reached the site after the incident. They cordoned off the area and started a search operation to nab the culprits. Several suspects were held during the operation.

The wounded soldiers were identified as Shafiur Rehman, Awal Rehman, Qasim, Saifur Rehman and Latif.

Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security mobile. He was grieved over the injuries of security personnel.

The perpetrators would not be spared, vowed chief minister, and ordered the security forces to leave no stone unturned for their early arrest.

8 HURT IN IED BLAST, FIRING IN NASIRABAD

At least eight people were wounded on Monday when a passenger-bus and a tractor trolley were targeted in two separate terror attacks in Chattar tehsil of Nasirabad.

According to police sources, Dera Murad Jamali-bound passenger-bus hit a landmine triggering a blast and sudden firing by unidentified persons. However, police officials, travelling by the targeted bus, retaliated and forced the attackers to flee. Three persons sustained injuries in the explosion and firing incident who were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Separately, a tractor trolley carrying labourers struck an IED in Chattar area of Nasirabad on Monday wounding five people seriously.

Unidentified people had planted improvised explosive device in Chattar area which was detonated when the tractor trolley was passing by. The blast wounded five people who were shifted to hospital for treatment. The seriously wounded were later referred to Larkana. Getting information of the incident, district administration rushed to the blast location and cordoned off the area to arrest the culprits. No arrest could be made by till filing of this report.