LAHORE: A special investigation team has visited Jinnah Hospital today to investigate the death of female patient who died on floor of the hospital yesterday.

60-year-old Zahra Bibi died on Jinnah hospital’s floor on Monday after she was denied treatment at three state-run hospitals.

The team headed by senior doctor Faisal Masood recorded statements of Medical Superintendant (MS), duty doctors and paramedics staff who were present on the day of incident.

The team will also visit Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Services Hospital to interrogate the matter.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shahbaz Sharif while taking notice of the patient’s death had ordered an investigation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a calling attention notice in Punjab Assembly on the woman’s death.

The notice submitted by MPA Shoaib Siddiqui inquires what action has been taken against those responsible for the female patient’s death.