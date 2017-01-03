BAHAWALPUR-Empress Bridge built on Sutlej River was inaugurated with an inaugural ceremony held at Highway Rest House near Sutlej Toll Plaza.

It was decorated with lights which presented a beautiful scene. Federal Minister Baligur Rehman, Provincial Minister Iqbal Channar, Commissioner Saqib Zafar, former DCO Ehtasham Anwar, Director Development Mrs Imrana Ajmal and other notables were present.

Project Engineer Waqas Abdullah said that lights which have been installed on the bridge are water proof and these will be controlled through automatic operation. These will turn off during the day and turn on at night, he said. The project was completed at a cost of Rs1.8 million.

He further said that the project has been completed with the special interest of Bahawalpur Commissioner Saqib Zafar, it is the result of their keen efforts to make the Bahawalpur City beautiful.