Agencies/Monitoring-GUJRANWALA-Four persons allegedly died after consuming toxic liquor here in Thairi Sansi area in the jurisdiction of Saddr Police on Monday.

According police sources, four persons identified as Shahbaz, Waqeel, Kaif and Munir died after consuming poisonous liquor. Two others - Muhammad Riaz and Tanveer are in critical condition, the sources informed.

According to relatives of the victims, the six persons had consumed toxic liquor some three days ago. They, however, were rushed to hospital after their condition deteriorated. Later, they were referred to a Lahore hospital in precarious condition where four of them died on Monday.

Deaths from toxic liquor consumption have become a routine, especially on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. As many as 45 persons including Muslims died after consuming toxic liquor in Toba Tek Singh on Christmas.

Dozens are still being treated at different hospitals in Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad.