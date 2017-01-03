GUJRANWALA: Two judges were injured in a road accident on Kamoke-Gujranwala Road on Monday. Jhelum District and Sessions Judge Mah Rukh and senior civil judge Saima Hussain were going to Lahore. Near Kamoke, their car got out of control and collided with a tree. Resultantly, both the judges got injuries and were rushed to DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122. REMAND: The Dhulley police produced three child members of a thieves gang in a local court. Judge Marzia Ali remanded them in police custody for two days.

According to police, accused Javed, Shafi and Shahbaz belong to the gang involved in stealing purses from wedding ceremonies.