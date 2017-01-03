SADIQABAD-There is no second opinion that power lies in unity, upon which our Prophet (SAWW) stressed to be respectable and dominant in the world.

“But indifference to the lesson and preference to our sectarian conflicts humiliated the Muslim Ummah among other nations across the world.”

Speakers stated at a ceremony titled “Ittehad-e-Ummat Conference” organised under the auspices of the Hadya Al-Hadi Pakistan here the other day.

HAHP president Syed Haroon Gillani regretted the decline of Muslim Ummah, saying despite being followers of one Prophet (SAWW), sectarian conflicts widened the gap between the Muslims of different schools of thought and there seems no way to get them united. In Libya, Syria, Palestine, Iraq and Afghanistan, Muslims are killing their brethrens in the name of Islam without getting aware how badly they are being manipulated by the Anti-Islamic powers, he regretted. “Today, our youth is unable to tackle the difficulties the country is faced with rather they are more interested in getting jobs abroad to spend a tranquil life, no matter what happens to Pakistan,” he lamented. He urged the Muslims to be united to make Pakistan a true fort of Islam.

Kot Mithan Sharif caretaker Khwaja Ghulam Moeenuddin Koreja, HAHP additional secretary Syed Hassan Bari, Yaqoob Sheikh, Dr Hassan Tabassum, Arshad Sultani and Allama Musa Raza also spoke on the occasion.