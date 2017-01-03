LAHORE: The Punjab authorities will launch the Women Safety Smart Phone Application. The app enables women to report any kind of harassment to police officials.

The application is being launched with the collaboration between Chief Minister’s Special Monitoring Unit and Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW).

The application will allow women to notify the Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication (PPIC3) officials regarding the kind of harassment they are subjected to along with their exact geographic location.

The Punjab Commission on the Status of Women representative said that the application includes a button connecting the application with the Punjab Women’s Helpline that provides information on available laws and services for women and to address complaints of inaction or discrimination by other government institutions.

The law enforcement agencies will dispatch a team of first responders to immediately tackle the situation upon receiving the notification.

The app allows women to report any kind of experience that they deem unpleasant for them.