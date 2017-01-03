CHITRAL-Five-day workshop on Basic Law and Alternative Dispute Resolution for members of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) concluded here.

The workshop was organised by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) under the auspices of the European Union at a local hotel. A total of 21 members of the DRC were trained in basic law and alternative dispute resolutions. The DRC female members including Rahila Kanwal demonstrated practically the dispute resolution at the end of the workshop.

Talking to media, a female participant said that she gained a lot of information from the training and now is able to resolve public issues without approaching police station or court.

On the concluding day, the chief guests - Azmat Essa, SP (r) Mir Kalan and SRSP admin officer Nabi Khan - distributed certificates to participants of the workshop.