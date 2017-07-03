BAHAWALPUR-At least 35 moonshiners were held with 2,013 litres of locally brewed wine, 55 bottles of imported liquor and 16 active distilleries were unearthed during a crackdown launched across the district.

According to police, the Hasilpur Saddr Police arrested six bootleggers and recovered 430 litres of liquor besides unearthing two stills. The Uch Sharif Police arrested three moonshiners and recovered 390 litres of locally brewed wine besides busting three stills.

Similarly, the Musafir Khana police arrested five moonshiners and recovered 241 litres of locally brewed wine, two active furnaces. Khairpur Tamewali police and Anayati police arrested two vintners separately and recovered 200 litres of locally brewed wine from an active distillery.

Yazman Saddr police arrested three moonshiners and recovered 165 litres of liquor and an active furnace. Sama Satta police held three moonshiners with 140 litres of liquor and an active furnace.

Dera Nawab Sahib police lassoed a moonshiner and seized 120 litres of liquor and an active furnace. Similarly, Kotwali police seized 100 litres of liquor from a moonshiner and arrested him. Ahmadpur East Saddr police recovered 97 litres of locally brewed liquor, an active furnace from a moonshiner and put him behind bars. Head Rajkaan police held a criminal and seized 53 bottles of imported liquor, 30 litres of locally brewed liquor an active furnace. Qayampur police recovered held a moonshiner with 35 litres of liquor and an active furnace, Hasilpur City police nicked two moonshiners with 15 litres of liquor and an active furnace while Civil Lines police arrested four moonshiners and recovered two bottles of imported liquor from them. Cases were registered against them with respective police stations. Further investigation is underway.