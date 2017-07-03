LODHRAN-At least 9,010 eligible students out of 12,418 have been issued Zewar-e-Taleem cards under Punjab Chief Minister’s Zewar-e-Taleem Programme.

District Education Authority CEO Mian Ismail stated during a meeting here. The meeting was chaired by ADC (general) Jaam Baqa Muhammad. DMO Mukhtar Ahmed, Auditor Noor Masood and other officials attended the meeting.

ADC Baqa Muhammad ordered the CEO to issue show cause notices to indifferent officials. He stressed to ensure 100 percent attendance of teachers. The CEO informed the participants that Rs9.5 million has been distributed to more than 11,500 students under fourth phase of Zewar-e-Taleem Programme.

LAST DATE FOR LAND

LEVELLERS FORMS

The last date for submission of forms for getting Laser Land Leveller on subsidised price is July 20.

According to the press release issued here, the leveller will be given at Rs225,000 under Punjab Chief Minister’s Kissan Vision Programme.