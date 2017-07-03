A high-level delegation from the United States is visiting Pakistan’s restive tribal areas as Islamabad continues to fence its borders with neighbouring Afghanistan.

A military spokesman on Monday said the delegation, comprising members from the US Senate’s Armed Services Committee, visited South Waziristan Agency where they were briefed on border fencing and surveillance.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said the delegation also witnessed various development projects being initiated by the authorities for socio-economic uplift of the area.

“The delegation having seen the realities on ground acknowledged efforts and sacrifices by Pakistan Army and of the local tribes for re-establishing peace and order in the area,” he added.

“The senators reiterated importance of institutionalised Pak-Afghan border security coordination and cooperation mechanism.”

The members were later scheduled for a visit to Line of Control, a heavily militarised and disputed frontier that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India, but couldn’t get through due to weather conditions.

Kashmir, ruled in part by India and Pakistan and claimed in entirety by both, is a hot-button issue between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who have fought two of their three wars since independence from Britain over the territory.

Security forces in Indian-held Kashmir have been accused by activists and rights groups of killing up to 100 separatist protesters since new mass anti-India demonstrations broke out in September.