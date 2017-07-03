LODHRAN-DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan urged citizens to call on 15 if traffic police officials demand money from them for submission of challan.

According to a press release issued from the DPO office here, the DPO said that challans on violation of traffic laws should be deposited directly to the bank. He urged citizens not to sit idle and raise voice if they are forced to bribe the officials.

He also advised the traffic police personnel to be honest and perform duty with dedication, warning that negligent cops will be dealt with sternly otherwise. “To overcome corrupt practices in police department, a mobile app will be introduced soon through which citizens would be able to complain through cellphone and get feedback of their complaints through text messages,” the DPO informed.

The DPO also suspended a traffic police sub-inspector Sher Muhammad on the complaint of a citizen and ordered inquiry against him.