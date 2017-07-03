KAMALIA-The Pakistan Poultry Association called upon the government to take appropriate steps to prevent such fire incidents as took place in Ahmedpur East leaving about 200 dead and many others injured.

Its leader Tahir Jutt was talking to the media at his office here the other day. Protective barriers must be erected along the roads and the motorway police should be given special training to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents, he demanded. It is primarily the government’s responsibility to strictly enforce the rules to prevent road accidents, he said.

“We should learn a lesson from such tragedies and the government should also start a special campaign to educate the public regarding traffic rules so that people can avoid such tragedies,” he said. The tragedy was a sad misfortune in which about 200 precious human lives have been lost; the government has to build a strong strategy to prevent such incidents in the future, he said.

RAID: A team raided the shop of an optician near Gallah Mandi Mod Kamalia. During the inspection, the shopkeeper was unable to provide any educational degree or certificate on which the Health Department team registered a challan against him and sealed the shop.

The team was comprised of Deputy District Health Officer Dr Kashif, Drug Inspector Ch Irfan and Food Inspector Ch Ghulam Mustafa.