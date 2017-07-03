CHINIOT/KHANEWAL-A woman was shot dead in Mohallah Usmanabad here while another woman and her brother-in-law were murdered by the women’s brothers in village Ali Sherwahan, Khanewal over domestic disputes.

The family of Nasira Bibi, 40, had suspected that she had illicit relations with some one in the locality on which they often forbade her to make such relations. Last night, her brother Faisal Shah along with his cousin Safdar Shah and father Murtaza Shah shot her dead while she was asleep.

City police reached the spot, arrested the three accused, registered an FIR and sent the corpse for postmortem. SHO Ghulam Shabbir said that the accused have confessed to their crime.

Meanwhile, seven years old Bashura of Channi Qureshian, Chenab Nigar town was playing in the house when she touched the electric cooler and was electrocuted on the spot.

Likewise, another girl and his brother-in-law were killed by a young man in village Ali Sherwahan tehsil Jahanian district Khanewal over domestic dispute.

Noreen Bibi had contracted love marriage with Rana Ajmal of Multan, and was residing with her in-laws, and two daughters aged one year and 5 months respectively were born.

But after the dispute with her in-laws and husband, she was living with her parents. Meanwhile, her husband came to settle the issue. However, her brother Amjad opened fire on Noreen and her husband late Saturday night in Thatta Sadiqabad police station’s limits.

The victims died on the spot while the suspect managed to escape. Police said that the incident seems to have stemmed from a domestic clash. Police registered the FIR of the murder and started investigation. The police managed autopsy of the body in THQ Hospital Jahanian. It handed over both the bodies to the families for burial.