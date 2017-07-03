Quetta - Security forces on Sunday apprehended eight operatives of a banned organisation in Balochistan’s Kohlu district, besides seizing a huge cache of weapons. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Frontier Corps conducted a search operation under ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad in Kohlu’s Sory Kore area and arrested eight terrorists. The law enforcement agencies also seized 3 SMGs, 5 riffles, 18 magazines and thousands of rounds during the raid. The held terrorists of outlawed organisation were involved in installing improvised explosive device last day at railway track in Mach.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 03-Jul-2017 here.
Eight men of banned outfit held in Kohlu
