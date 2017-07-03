Quetta - Security forces on Sunday apprehended eight operatives of a banned organisation in Balochistan’s Kohlu district, besides seizing a huge cache of weapons. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Frontier Corps conducted a search operation under ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad in Kohlu’s Sory Kore area and arrested eight terrorists. The law enforcement agencies also seized 3 SMGs, 5 riffles, 18 magazines and thousands of rounds during the raid. The held terrorists of outlawed organisation were involved in installing improvised explosive device last day at railway track in Mach.