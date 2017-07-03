SIALKOT-The water level in the River Chenab dropped to only 84,006 cusecs at Head Marala near here from 110,000 cusecs, and returned to normal position.

The water in River Chenab is flowing normally at Head Marala with only 84,006 cusecs while the River Chenab has total capacity of 1,100,000 cusecs at Head Marala-Sialkot, an official said.

Focal Person for District Flood Sialkot Umer Sher said said that River Tavi was also flowing normally with 8,421 cusecs near Bajwat against its total capacity of 30,000 cusecs. The flow of water was 2,498 cusecs in River Jammu against its total capacity of 30,000 cusecs.

He added that the seasonal Nullahs Aik, Dek, Bhed and Palkhu were also flowing normally in the Sialkot district. He said that the flood situation was totally under control in Sialkot district. He added that the district administration had already been put on high alert all the departments concerned for monitoring the the flood situation round-the-clock.

Presiding over a meeting, Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt reviewed the flood preventive and flood fighting arrangements to save the Sialkot district from the flood disaster.

The district administration gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about the measures taken by the departments to combat the floods.

Minister, admin huddle reviews flood arrangements

SIALKOT (APP): Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt reviewed flood-fighting arrangements in the district in a meeting held here on Sunday.

The district administration gave a detailed briefing to the minister about measures, capabilities and preparedness by departments concerned to deal with any flood situation.

Acting DC Muhammad Aamir Jaan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Umer Sher Chattha, Mayor Sialkot Municipal Corporation Tauheed Akhtar and others also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister held an open court at the PML-N House here on Sunday. On the occasion, he listened to public complaints and issued on the spot order orders for their resolution.

MPA Muhammad Ikram, District General Secretary PML-N Shujaat Ali, leaders and workers were also present.