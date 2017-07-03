SARGODHA-Four volunteers of Civil Defence were sacked on charges of torturing two citizens here the other day.

According to the official sources, the fired volunteers include Khawar Nazir, Umar Farooq, Zeeshan and Tariq Cheema. They were deployed outside a playground for security in Company Bagh during Eid holidays where they thrashed two citizens identified as Nauman and Anwar. The deputy commissioner ordered inquiry into the incident which proved them guilty and they were fired.