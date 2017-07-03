KABUL/WASHINGTON - Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani says the Afghan government is not asking Pakistan to bring peace in Afghanistan as the Afghan government wants reconciliation with the country, apparently pointing towards his earlier remarks regarding an undeclared war being waged in Afghanistan.

Speaking a gathering for the introduction of the new high peace council chief, President Ghani said the Afghan government and nation want peace with Pakistan, emphasising that Afghanistan is not expecting Pakistan to bring peace.

The Afghan president has long been insisting that the country is facing an undeclared war as the Afghan officials accuse Pakistan of supporting and providing sanctuaries to the terrorist groups in its soil, the local Afghan media reported Sunday.

Earlier, President Ghani had said that for peace in Afghanistan it is important that the Afghan government should reach to a peace agreement with Pakistan first.

He alleged last year that the Taliban insurgents would not last even for a month in case they do not receive support from outside, pointing towards Pakistan.

The Afghan officials earlier said that the deadly explosion near the embassy of Germany in Kabul was plotted by the Haqqani network in Pakistan, although the leaders of the network and the Taliban have rejected their role in the devastating attack that killed over 150 people.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has been asked by a key Senate panel to identify ways so that India can play a larger role in providing increased and coordinated defence-related support to war-torn Afghanistan.

A resolution moved in this regard by Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan was unanimously passed by the Senate Armed Services Committee as part of the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA-2018), which approved $640 billion in critical defence spending for Fiscal Year 2018.

“This provision encourages the Department of Defence to identify ways that India can play a larger role in providing increased and coordinated defence-related support to Afghanistan, a critical part of overcoming the current “stalemate” in the fight against the Taliban,” said a statement issued by office of Senator Sullivan.

’Encourage Increased Role for India in Afghanistan’ was one of the 24th amendment moved and passed by the Senate Armed Services Committee. NDAA-18 now moves to the full Senate for consideration.

A similar version of the bill has also been passed by the House Armed Services Committee and has been sent to the House of Representatives.

Such a move by a key Senate panel comes a few days after US President Donald Trump praised India’s role in Afghanistan. Of late, there has been a growing desire of the Trump administration for an increased Indian role in Afghanistan.