The younger son of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz, has reached Judicial Academy to appear before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for third time.

JIT was established by Supreme Court of Pakistan to further investigation the Panama Leaks scandal.

Hassan Nawaz reached to the academy accompanied by PML-N leader Asif Kirmani.

Earlier, Nawaz appeared before JIT on June 2 and June 8 but sources stated that he remained unable to satisfy JIT hence was called for third time.

He was questioned regarding financial affairs of his family. His siblings, Hussain Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz, will appear before JIT during this week.

JIT will question Nawaz about London flats of Sharif family, offshore companies, and Panama Leaks scandal.

Furthermore, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will also appear before JIT today at 3 pm.

According to the TV channels, the minister has been directed to bring along all relevant documents before the six-member team. This is Ishaq Dar’s first appearance before the JIT.

The minister was also summoned twice earlier but he did not appear due to his official engagements.

Earlier, cousin of Prime Minister Tariq Shafi appeared before the joint investigation team for the second time and faced the queries of the investigators for around three hours.

In a brief media chat after his appearance before the JIT on Sunday, he avoided comments on the attitude of the investigators toward him as after his first appearance before the probe body he came up with serious allegations of intimidation and harassment on the part of the investigators who wanted to get the answers of their choice.

Tariq Shafi, however, said that he had not presented any fresh documents to the JIT nor he had retracted from his earlier stance.