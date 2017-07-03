SARGODHA: Today the Anti-terrorism court (ATC) has reserved the verdict in provocative speech case against arrested national assembly (NA) lawmaker Jamshed Dasti.

Earlier, police presented Dasti before ATC under umbrella of strict security. A large number of Dasti’s fervent aides and supporters were also present on the occassion who chanted slogans in favour of thier leader whereas police barred Dasti’s mother and sister from meeting him.

Dasti’s counsel, while talking to media, claimed that his client is being subjected to political revenge. Later, Dasti was shifted to district jail after conclusion of hearing.

It is to be mentioned here that Jamshed Dasti breached the authority and forcibly opened a canal on May 28 after which irrigation department lodged a case against the MNA.

Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif also took notice of the incident and directed stern action against Dasti.