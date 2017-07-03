Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for trying to discredit the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), currently seized with the investigation of Sharif family’s offshore holdings.

In a message on his official Twitter account, Khan criticised the PML-N leadership for trying to discredit the JIT as they could not manage it.


He reminded the PML-N how they welcomed the formation of JIT with victory sign and sweets.

Khan also tweeted a picture of PML-N leaders with victory sign of the day when Supreme Court announced it verdict on Panamagate case.