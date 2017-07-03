LAHORE - When it comes to selection of candidates for the upcoming general elections in Pakistan, PTI chairman Imran Khan would be distributing the party tickets all by himself.

But he still believes that despite his best efforts it would be hard to find “Sadiq and Ameen”in Pakistan for award of party tickets.

He also thinks that even the Western countries also face this problem.

In his media interaction at the Chairman Secretariat here, Imran Khan said that tickets distribution among 900 candidates was a sensitive subject which needed to be handled carefully.

He said that he could not leave such an important issue at the disposal of the Parliamentary Boards and the district Presidents who will have recommendatory role this time.

“I would take all the decisions in this regard myself because it often leads to groupings within the party eventually landing the candidates in trouble”, he said, adding, that in 2013 elections he did not have enough time to select the best candidates.

Imran said that different set of criteria would be applied while selecting candidates from the four provinces. “It is because every province has different political dynamics which should be kept in view”, he added.

Nevertheless, he also said that he could not guarantee that all the candidates selected by him will be “Sadiq and Ameen”.

“In our country, it is not possible to find angels”, he said, adding, that it was impossible to find all the good people even in the Western countries.

“Do you think all the politicians in the Western world are neat and clean? He asked.

Imran Khan faced a volley of questions about the new entrants in his party especially from the PPP. How come the dirty politicians in other parties become clean after passing through PTI’s laundry? Many asked this question.

But Khan had answer to this otherwise embarrassing question also.

He said all those coming from other parties had pledged to adhere to the party ideology which is to make a new Pakistan where the institutions are strong.

They have joined the party unconditionally and it is not necessary that all of them will get party ticket, he said.

Besides, he added, they will not be able to do any wrong since their leader will not be tolerating corruption or any wrongdoing at any level.

He said that arrival of new people in the party will not have any bearing on the party manifesto.

“In the Western world, the institutions are strong and even the politicians inclined to corruption cannot go their own way in their system”, he added.

PTI Chairman reiterated his stance that corruption travelled from top to the bottom.

“If Mian Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have angels working under them, they will not be able to make any significant change in the present system”, he stated.

Responding to the criticism from senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, the PTI Chairman said: “Look who is talking? He is the man who made money through illegal business of prize bonds. It is ironic that those who got political nourishment sitting in the lap of General Zia and General Gillani and who also got money from the ISI and Osama Bin Laden to topple Benazir government are now giving us sermons on democracy. They are the ones who attacked the Supreme Court and dispatched brief cases full of money to Balochistan High Court”.

He disagreed with the PML-N version on his conduct regarding the Panama case that democracy was in danger.

“It was rather the Mafia Don who was in danger”, he said.

He likened Mian Nawaz Sharif with Altaf Hussain stating that even the enemy would not be as harmful for the country as Mian Nawaz Sharif.

“If the Sharif family did not answer the 13 questions regarding the money trail, they would be celebrating the next eid in jail instead of London”, he said.

To a question on the role of ISI in the release of US spy Raymond Davis, he gave a clean chit to the Army stating that it was the civilian government who did all that.

“Had this incident happened during Musharraf’s rule, Army would have been blamed for the whole fiasco. But it had happened when a civilian government was in power”, he pleaded.

Imran also castigated the government for its statements against the JIT and the judiciary.

“First, they tried to purchase the loyalties of the JIT members and then launched a vicious campaign against them when they did not oblige them”, he said.

Answering a question, he said that he was confident that Panama case decision would be according to his expectations and the party will go into the elections gear soon after the decision.