MANCHESTER: Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), while speaking to the newly elected members of the House of Commons, said that India cannot resolve the Kashmir dispute by state terrorism practiced by its occupation forces in the territory and by silencing the voices of the masses demanding freedom and the right to self-determination.

In meetings with MPs Tony Loyd, Jeff Smith, Liz McInnes, Afzal Khan, Yasmin Qureshi, Faisal Rashid, Jim McMohan, Angela Rayner and Debbie Abraham and MEP Wajid Khan, Masood Khan said, “UK should help the people of Kashmir in finding a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute and put an end to their suffering inflicted on them every by the Indian occupation forces.”

“There are human rights and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Kashmir every day. India has cordoned off the Held Kashmir and is killing youth with impunity. Rampaging soldiers have been given immunity from prosecution. The occupation forces’ writ in Kashmir is illegitimate and they use, what Amnesty International calls, ‘lawless laws’ to kill and terrorise Kashmiris and then demonise Kashmiris as extremists,” he said.

“India prefers the gun over the negotiating table and that too against unarmed people. What kind of moral compass does it have?” he asked.

The AJK president urged the British parliamentarians to raise the profile of Kashmir in the House of Commons and make it more responsive and vocal on the plight of Kashmiris.

He said, “The British Parliament can play a role in exploring a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute. He said that bipartisan consensus on Kashmir within UK will help the cause of Kashmir immensely.”

Masood added, “The United Kingdom, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, can play a pivotal role in activating the United Nations in implementing its resolutions and promoting respect for international law, international humanitarian law and international human rights law.”

He complained that, “Kashmiris are victims of double standards. Some nations, who champion human rights elsewhere, have chosen to side with the oppressor - India - because of their profit interests or misplaced strategic considerations.”

Masood Khan reiterated the resolve of the Kashmiri people and further said that, “They would continue their struggle until they attain freedom from India’s occupation.”

He invited British MPs to visit Azad Kashmir to see how the people on this side of the Line of Control were enjoying freedom.